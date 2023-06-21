Raanjhanaa's Winning Combo Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Collaborate On New Love Story: Report

A decade has passed since the release of the film Raanjhanaa, a movie that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many. Not only did it captivate audiences with its compelling story, but it also marked the remarkable Bollywood debut of South star Dhanush. Now, to celebrate the special occasion, exciting reports have been circulating, suggesting that Dhanush and acclaimed director Aanand L Rai are preparing to join forces once again for a romantic film, “with action in its backdrop." If all goes according to plan, this upcoming project will mark their third collaboration, as they previously collaborated for Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles.

Sharing details about the projects, a source close to Pinkvilla said, “The script is in the works for a while now and Aanand L Rai is finally ready to take the film on floors early next year. Both the actor and director have met multiple times over the last few months and have signed the dotted lines very recently."

The decision to announce the new film around the anniversary of Raanjhanaa is because it is a special film for the director. According to the reports, Aanand L Rai and his team are preparing to make an announcement to celebrate the ten-year milestone of this musical love story.