Raashi Khanna Gives Her Traditional White Chiffon Saree A Modern Twist

Be it traditional wear or Western ensemble, Raashi Khanna never shies away from weaving her magic. Some time back, she posted a string of snaps in a sleeveless leopard print dress, which went viral on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Channelling the wild side, leopard style".

Actress Raashi Khanna never fails to grab the eyeballs, be it with her sartorial choices or acting prowess. Recently, she dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and we cannot take our eyes off her. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a white chiffon saree with a golden border, which she paired up with an exquisite set of earrings and classic bangles. She draped the saree in an unconventional way, giving it a modern look. Raashi Khanna wore contoured cheeks, perfectly drawn eyebrows, kajal, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of brown lipstick. She rounded off her look by keeping her hair open. Striking a few stellar poses for the lens, Raashi once again takes the internet by storm. She wrote in the caption, “When your attire is on point, but your hair decides to do its own thing!". The comment section is now brimming with praises and compliments from fans.

Raashi Khanna has made a mark for herself with films like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and Oohalu Gusagusalade. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in Madras Cafe. Later, she starred in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series Farzi and gained pan-India fame.

She has also appeared in films such as Sardar, Thank You, Pakka Commercial, Aranmanai 3, World Famous Lover, Adanga Maru, Oxygen, Villain, Supreme, and Joru. Currently, Raashi Khanna is gearing up for an exciting lineup of films including Yodha, Medhavi, The Last Ride, and Aranmanai 4. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha will also star Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The screenplay of the movie is penned by Sagar Ambre, who is known for Pathaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta.