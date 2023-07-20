Raashii Khanna Channels Her Wild Side In A Leopard-print Dress, See Pics

Actress Raashii Khanna is well-known for her works in Telugu and Tamil films. She rose to fame with her roles in the Telugu film Oohalu Gusagusalade, Tamil film Imaikkaa Nodigal and Malayalam film Villain. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in the film Madras Café. She gained pan-India recognition with her role in the Hindi Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series, Farzi. Raashii has a vibrant social media presence and she always stays in touch with her fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life. Recently, she dropped a series of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, which went viral in no time.

In the pictures, Raashii can be seen wearing a beautiful leopard-printed dress. She wore a pair of black heels to go with her outfit. Raashii carried a small brown coloured purse to add extra glam to her look. She kept the look very classy with a ponytail, leaving some of her tresses well-parted in the front. She paired this look with minimal jewellery including a golden ring and earrings. Raashii Khanna captioned the picture, “Channeling the wild side, leopard style…!" Fans have reacted to this post with heart and fire emoticons.

Raashii Khanna not only slays her western looks but in traditional outfits as well. She posted a picture of herself on July 13, donning a gorgeous pink saree, intricately designed with beautiful patterns. The vibrant colour of the saree truly matched her radiant personality, making her shine like a beautiful fairy. Raashii paired this graceful outfit with traditional jewellery, which included a heavy necklace that had a beautiful design on it with a pair of jhumka and a beautiful golden bracelet. She kept her hairstyle simple in plaits, styling it with some white flowers. She went with a quirky caption for the post which read, “Mumma says these looks like picture references for a matrimony website. Agree?"