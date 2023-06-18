Raatan Lambiyan Singer Anees Kaur Marries Goldie Sohel; Sonakshi Sinha, Jasmin Bhasin Send Love

Singers Asees Kaur and Goldie Behl got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. The newlyweds took to Instagram share a bundle of dreamy pictures from their happy day. They also added, “Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai " in the caption. The couple complemented each other pink and pastel outfits. While Asees looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit, Goldie looked elegant in a white sherwani and pink turban. The couple donned their brightest smiles. The pictures were clicked inside a Gurudwara.

The photos went viral in no time. Fans, well-wishers and many celebs dropped in congratulatory wishes for the couple. Sonakshi Sinha took to the comments section and wrote, “Omg congratulations Asees and Goldie!!! Yeh jodi blockbuster hai (this pair is a blockbuster)." Jasmin Bhasin, on the other hand, wrote, “Wow wow congratulations, party chahaiye (need party) @aseeskaurmusic."

Have a look :

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Congratulations Asees," while Hina Khan commented, “Congratulations Asees, so happy for both of you." Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Tulsi Kumar and Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated the newest couple in tinsel town.