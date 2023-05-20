Raaz To Kantara: Horror Mystery Movies You Can’t Miss This Weekend

Horror films have a separate fanbase altogether. Some watch them with their lights turned off while others watch them under the covers of their blankets. No matter how scary, you have to agree that those jumpscares and frightening climaxes leave you thrilled. Horror films based around certain customs, beliefs, rituals, and cults in rural regions are the ones that have a greater appeal among the masses. And some Bollywood, as well as regional languages films, have excelled in this genre, minting crores at the ticket window. On that note, let’s have a look at some scary horror films that were blockbusters in the theatres.

Raaz

Advertisement

Speaking about one of the best Bollywood horror films, the first one that comes to our mind is definitely Raaz. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, this Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea-starrer revolved around how the marital life of a couple turns upside down after an unsatisfied spirit haunts them. Apart from the chilling musicals, Raaz is also known for its soothing songs. The film collected Rs 31 crores back at that time.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay Kumar became a fan favourite after starring in the psychological horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. With the perfect casting, embedded with horror, comedy, romance, and a mysterious, long-forgotten tale of the past, this Priyadarshan directorial also served us with feel-good songs from KK and Shreya Ghoshal. Bhool Bhulaiyaa amassed Rs 84 crores upon its release.

Stree

This horror comedy roped in the fresh pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. It paved the way for the iconic dialogue - “Woh stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai. (She’s a woman, she can do anything)." With gritty performances, Stree not only acquainted us with an age-old folk legend but also focused on women’s empowerment and malpractices against them. This Amar Kaushik directorial earned Rs 130 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Advertisement

Carrying forward the legend of Akshay Kumar was Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film too follows the tale of village folklore where a witch called Manjulika is locked inside a bungalow for her evil mannerisms. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu raked up Rs 267 crores at the ticket window.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s visual spectacle Kantara touched on the rituals and customs of coastal Karnataka. From practices like Bhoota Kola and Yakshagana to the tale of possession of a human body, Kantara wreaked havoc in the theatres. The main focus of the story was the conflict between man and nature. The film earned a whopping Rs 450 crores at the theatres.