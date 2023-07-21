Rachana Inder To Star In Raghu Hassan’s Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Director Raghu Haasan is currently occupied with the filming of the sequel to Naanu Matthu Gunda in Mysuru. The upcoming movie focuses on the dog as the main character and boasts an intriguing ensemble cast. While the director has kept the cast a secret, it has been revealed that Rachana Inder, famous for her role in Love Mocktail, will portray the female lead in the film.

The sequel, produced by Poem Pictures, features songs composed by RP Patnaik and a background score by Ritwik Muralidhar. The film’s dialogue is written by Rohit, Raman, and Tanvik G, while V Nagendra Prasad will be handling the lyrics.

Rachana Inder, who recently joined the team, has already completed a couple of days of shooting. An official announcement about her involvement and further details about the male lead will be made soon.

Advertisement

Rachana Inder, the promising young talent, has previously been part of multi-starrer films. However, she finally played as the solo female lead in Shashank’s Love 360. Reflecting on her journey, Rachana expressed that when she entered the industry, she never considered whether she was the sole heroine or not. Her focus was on the story and the quality of the projects. Working on Love 360 and other projects like Love Mocktail, Tribble Riding, has helped her grow as an actor.