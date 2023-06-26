Rachita Ram Visits Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's Memorial, Sparks Rumours Of A Biopic

Actress Rachita Ram, who is known for her work in the Kannada film industry, was recently spotted at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa’s memorial. Her visit has become the buzz of the town as the photos have gone viral on social media. It has also led to a lot of speculation as well.

Recently, Rachita Ram of Ayushman Bhava fame was seen at the memorial of the late Jayalalithaa, near Marina Beach in Chennai, to pay her respects to the leader who has been her source of inspiration. She was dressed in a simple ethnic outfit. This led to the rumours that maybe she is preparing to enter politics.

The Twitter handle which posted the pictures wrote, “Leading Kannada actress Rachita Ram visits the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late Ms J Jayalalitha, and pays her respects to the remarkable leader who has inspired her greatly." Check out the tweet here-

Rachita Ram has previously revealed in many interviews that she has the utmost respect for the former actress-politician and looks up to her as a source of her inspiration. Hence, there are also unconfirmed rumours that there could possibly be a biopic on Jayalalithaa fronted by the actress.

Rachita marked her debut in the Kannada industry with the movie Bulbul in 2013 and shared the screen with Darshan. Fans fell instantly in love with her dialogue delivery style, her personality and majorly her powerful performance. She earned much appreciation from the audience and critics alike.