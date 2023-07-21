Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Radha Mohan's Chutney Sambar Starring Yogi Babu Starts Streaming On This OTT

Isari K Ganesh of Vels Film International has produced Chutney Sambar.
July 21, 2023

Radha Mohan’s Chutney Sambar features actors Yogi Babu and Vani Bhojan in lead roles and Chandramouli, Ilango and Nithin Sathyaa as supporting cast.

Radha Mohan, the renowned filmmaker behind the SJ Surya-starrer Bommai, has made his digital debut with a web series called Chutney Sambar. The series is available on Disney+ Hotstar, and the platform earlier confirmed the news by sharing a picture of some crew members.

Now, as per some reports, a pooja ceremony was organised on July 15, following which Chutney Sambar started streaming on the OTT platform.

Yogi Babu and Vani Bhojan are the lead actors in the project, and they are joined by Chandramouli, Ilango and Nithin Sathyaa in significant roles. The series has been produced by Isari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, while Prasanna S Kumar is the cinematographer and Jijendran is responsible for the editing.

Ajesh composed the music, Pon Parthiban handled the dialogues and Kadhirr was in charge of art direction for the series. Yogi Babu has portrayed lead roles in several films but only a few of them have been notable, including Bommai Nayagi, which was released this year.

Radha Mohan’s last film, Bommai, received below-average reviews and didn’t perform well at the box office.

As for Vani Bhojan, she was last seen in the movie Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku. Her next release is Love where she teams up with Bharath for the second time after their collaboration in Miral. Apart from her film work, Vani Bhojan has also been part of OTT projects like Sengalam, Tamil Rockerz and Triples.

Vani Bhojan collaborated with Radha Mohan in the movie Malaysia to Amnesia, which had a direct release on Zee5 in 2021. It seems the film was not originally intended for a direct-to-OTT release, but circumstances might have led to its digital premiere.

Besides, Yogi Babu’s upcoming film with director Chimbudevan is titled Boat. The title was revealed through a title announcement video which included behind-the-scenes footage. However, as of now, there are no details available about the plot or the rest of the cast for the movie.

    • For Chimbudevan, Ghibran will be composing the music, Madhesh Manickam will handle the cinematography and Mani Maran will be in charge of the editing. Additionally, T Santhanam will take care of the production design and S Ayyappan will be responsible for the art direction.

    The movie Boat is being jointly produced by Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers along with Chimbudeven Entertainment. With such a talented team behind the scenes, the film holds great promise and fans are likely looking forward to learning more about the project as it progresses.

    first published: July 21, 2023
