Radhe Shyam To Shamshera, 4 Big Budget Films That Failed To Move Critics

We all are aware that at times, huge amounts of money go into the making of a film. Everyone involved in the film hopes that their hard work pays off, and the film becomes a hit. It all depends on how the audience perceives the film. There are some Indian films that had a promising star cast, were made on a big budget, and even created buzz prior to its release; but even then they either tanked at the box office or were criticised or termed as flops despite good collection. Let us take a look at some of these films.

Radhe Shyam

This film was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. It had a strong star cast, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Still, it failed to capture the audience’s hearts and minds. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of Rs 300 to 350 crore. The film lost more than Rs 100 crore. It was directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It was made under UV Creations and T-Series.

Adipurush

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is a very recent example of a big movie failure. Upon its release, the film was engulfed in controversies. From its dialogues, animation, characters and the depiction of the story, every aspect was criticised by the public. It was made on a budget of Rs 350 to 450 crore. The director of the film is Om Raut, who had to go underground for a few weeks because of the debacle, according to reports. It was produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film had a good box office run but was declared a flop due to the heavy criticism it faced.

Samrat Prithviraj

The titular role in the film was played by Akshay Kumar. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was the female lead of the film. Made on a budget of Rs 150 to Rs 300 crore, the film failed badly at the box office. It was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Aditya Chopra is the producer of the film.