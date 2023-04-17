Trends :Moonbin Death LiveAstroAishwarya RaiIleana D'CruzBTS
Home » Movies » Radhika Apte Says Newer Generation Looks Like AI, Says 'Everybody Looks the Same Literally'

Radhika Apte Says Newer Generation Looks Like AI, Says 'Everybody Looks the Same Literally'

Radhika Apte stated that plastic surgery has become a big thing in showbiz. The actress was recently seen in Mrs Undercover.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 21:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Radhika Apte shares her stance on plastic surgery.
Radhika Apte shares her stance on plastic surgery.

Actress Radhika Apte has come a long way with rich content-driven films and projects to her credit. While promoting her next film Mrs Undercover, she also spoke at length about actress going for surgeries, to enhance their looks. In an interview with Pooja Talwar, Radhika opined that how the newer generation all look alike on the pretext of plastic surgery. She shared that today plastic surgery has become a big thing.

“Everybody is doing it, to each of its own really. Everybody looks the same literally. They look like AI, like massive lips and cheekbones, whatever I don’t know… They look the same, which is strange. But, our filters, on Instagram and everything, are the same as well. They make people look quite AI. I don’t know, what is AI, I keep saying AI but what I mean is like certain sharp features and like a bit of plastic, I don’t know…," she stated.

Advertisement

The actress admitted that she has become comfortable with her own skin. “I say that because I want to be happy and any kind of insecurity, whether it’s your career insecurity or how you look, the more you indulge in it, it only aggravates. It’s a myth that okay I will succeed and it will go away. Once you jump in it, it’s just a downward thing. which is why I am trying to keep myself away from it and safe from it," she added.

Earlier too, in an interview with Film Companion, Radhika opened up on receiving derogatory remarks about her appearance and physical features during her initial years in the film industry. The Andhadhun actress shared that she had been body shamed and told to get a nose job and a boob as well.

Advertisement

“I lost a film because I was overweight by three or four kilos. Of course, when you’re new, they say, ‘Why don’t you get a better nose; why don’t you get bigger breasts?’ That was in the beginning. In the middle, some people would comment on your body as if they had the right to do so. Now we can talk about it very openly in the last few years because of awareness," she said.

Meanwhile, Radhika’s Mrs Undercover, which has been helmed by Anushree Mehta also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was released on April 14. Radhika was last seen in the Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling with Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 21:03 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 21:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics