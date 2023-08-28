Radhika Narayan Looks Ravishing In A Magenta Printed Saree

Radhika Narayan is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is also known for her active social media presence. She has recently shared a couple of photos from her latest photo session, capturing the attention of her followers on her Instagram account.

In the shared images, Radhika Narayan looks elegant in her traditional avatar. She draped a magenta-coloured printed saree, which she teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. The actress chose minimal makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. She rounded off her look with a black bindi and a statement earring. She looked stunning as always. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Red Alert!" in the caption.

Seeing the post, fans expressed their admiration with comments like “How beautiful, “Pretty," and “Cutie."

Radhika Narayan loves to travel, and her Instagram handle is the proof. Six days ago, the actress dropped a photo from her recent vacation to Pondicherry. In the shared image, Radhika Narayan is seen sitting on a tree trunk by the beach and enjoying the stormy-looking weather. She is seen donning a vibrant red-hued sleeveless dress and keeping her hair open as she poses for the lens. “My back to the world, with a sea of opportunities ahead," reads the caption.