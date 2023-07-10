Radhika Pandit’s Pretty In Pink Look Makes Heads Turn; Take A Look

Social media fans went crazy with this post. They flooded the comment section under this post with their appreciation. One of the users wrote, “Aww my cutie pie looks choo cute". Another user wrote, “Beautiful."

Actress Radhika Pandit, wife of actor Yash, has long left the glamour industry, yet her fame has not diminished. The former actress is very active on social media and frequently shares glimpses of her breathtaking photoshoots. She leaves fans speechless with her outfit selections. Radhika recently posted a picture on her social media account and left her fans in awe. Radhika looked adorable in the photo, wearing a beautiful pink lehenga. She paired it up with heavy Indian jewellery, including a golden necklace, bangles, and heavy earrings. For the hairdo, she opted for a simple bun with gajra. She went with soft makeup to complete this look. Radhika exudes elegance with this outfit. She captioned the picture, “If they are not believers, it doesn’t mean you are not MAGIC. Have a great week everyone!!

Radhika and Yash got married on December 9, 2016. Ayra was their first child, and she was born on December 2, 2018. Their second child Yatharv was born on October 30, 2019.

Yash gained popularity across India after his KGF franchise’s success. Both KGF: Chapters 1 and 2 were commercial successes, grossing millions at the movie office. Fans are anticipating KGF: 3 eagerly. Yash might not appear in the third sequel, according to sources. A report by Dainik Bhaskar mentions Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Homable Films, announcing that KGF: 3 will begin production in 2025, with a 2026 release date.