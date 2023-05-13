Raghav Chadha Holds Parineeti Chopra Close in 1st Appearance After Engagement, Paps Call Him 'Jiju'

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday made their first official public appearance as a couple hours after their engagement. The duo got engaged in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.

The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Soon after announcing the news of their engagement on social media, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside their engagement venue.

Parineeti Chopra stunned in a gorgeous all-white salwar suit, while Raghav looked handsome in a matching kurta pajama. Raghav held Parineeti close as they posed for the paparazzi. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Raghav couldn’t take his eyes off Parineeti, even as the paparazzi teased him by calling him “jiju".

Soon after the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to congratulate the couple alongside a series of new photos from their engagement. Priyanka wrote: “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were rumoured to be dating for a few months now. They were snapped together on several occasions. However, they never confirmed the news of their relationship. Parineeti often fielded the wedding questions with a blush. Rumours of the AAP MP and Parineeti’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.