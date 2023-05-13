Trends :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement Highlights: Newly Engaged Couple Gets Cosy in FIRST Pics; Anushka, Kapil Sharma Send Wishes

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement Highlights: Newly Engaged Couple Gets Cosy in FIRST Pics; Anushka, Kapil Sharma Send Wishes

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement Highlights: The two twin in white as they share their love-filled engagement pictures.

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra engagement, Priyanka Chopra

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 23:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement Highlights: It’s official! Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are finally engaged. Their much-awaited engagement ceremony was held on Saturday, May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Sharing their engagement pictures on social media, Parineeti wrote, “Everything I prayed for.. Read More

May 13, 2023 20:52 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: First Pictures Are Here

First picture of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their engagement ceremony is finally here:

PINNED
May 13, 2023 22:00 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Mika Set To Rock Ceremony?

Just a while ago, Mika Singh was snapped arriving at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement. Looks like, he will be performing at the ceremony.

Advertisement
May 13, 2023 21:55 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Sweets Distributed To Paps

Family members of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha distributed sweets to the paparazzi after the engagement ceremony.

May 13, 2023 21:50 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Ritesh Deshmukh Wishes 'Eternal Love'

Ritesh Deshmukh wishes ‘eternal love and happiness’ to the couple.

May 13, 2023 21:34 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Ranveer Singh Sends Wishes

Ranveer Singh took to the comment section of Parineeti’s post and wrote, ‘Bless’ with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

May 13, 2023 21:31 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: AAP MP Hugs Pari In First Pics

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra shared the first official pictures of themselves together after the engagement. In the clicks, the former can be seen tightly hugging his ladylove. Read more here.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are engaged!

 

Advertisement
May 13, 2023 21:24 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Kapil Sharma Congratulates

Kapil Sharma took to the comment section of Parineeti Chopra’s post and wrote, “Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav ❤️ lots of love n happiness always 😇 ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੱਖੇ "

May 13, 2023 20:51 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Singer Nisa Shetty Reveals BIG Details

Singer Nisa Shetty interacted with the paparazzi on Saturday evening when she revealed that she will be songs like Disco Deewane and Jawani Jaaneman at the ceremony.

May 13, 2023 20:46 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Priyanka Chopra STUNS In Neon Green Saree

Priyanka Chopra FINALLY posed for paps at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. She was seen sporting a neon green saree. Priyanka greeted paps with folded hands. Watch:

May 13, 2023 20:43 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Manish Malhotra Opts For Black Traditional Outfit

Manish Malhotra posed for paps while as he arrived at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony. He sported black traditional outfit:

May 13, 2023 20:36 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Is Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Kapurthala House for AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s engagement with Parineeti Chopra. Watch:

May 13, 2023 20:26 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray Arrives

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has also reached Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi to attend Raghav Chadha’s engagement.

May 13, 2023 20:01 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra engagement LIVE: Priyanka's brother arrives

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra arrived at Parineeti Chopra’s engagement in New Delhi. Siddharth also wore white like the other cousins for the ceremony.

May 13, 2023 19:46 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra engagement LIVE: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrives with wife Gurpreet Kaur for AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement with Parineeti Chopra in New Delhi.

May 13, 2023 19:35 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement ceremony begins

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony begins at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Giani Harpreet Singh will be conducting the couple’s ceremony.

May 13, 2023 19:19 IST

Parineeti Chopra engagement live updates: Bollywood actor is looking 'pretty'

According to a guest, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is looking “very pretty" for her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together in London School of Economics.

May 13, 2023 19:06 IST

Parineeti Chopra's fans can't wait to see her engagement look

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha, a fan tweeted that the actress would make “the most beautiful bride."

May 13, 2023 18:57 IST

Parineet-Raghav engagement live: Giani Harpreet Singh to conduct ceremony

Giani Harpreet Singh will be conducting Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony, as per reports.

May 13, 2023 18:49 IST

Parineeti Chopra engagement live updates: Priyanka Chopra greets paps

Priyanka Chopra waved at the paparazzi as she arrived at her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha. Priyanka opted for a neon green outfit for the ceremony.

May 13, 2023 18:43 IST

Parineeti, Raghav Chadha engagement: Visuals of Priyanka arriving at venue

A video of Priyanka Chopra arriving at cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha has surfaced on the internet.

May 13, 2023 18:35 IST

Raghav, Parineeti Engagement live: When actress said she didn't want to marry politician

Parineeti Chopra had once said in an interview that she never wanted to marry a politician. “The problem is I don’t want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don’t want to marry any politician ever," she had said.

May 13, 2023 18:29 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE Updates: Politician Abhishek Singhvi Reaches Venue

Politician Abhishek Singhvi was snapped arriving at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement venue a while ago.

May 13, 2023 18:26 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE Updates: 'Shaadi Kab Hai?' Is The BIG Question

Parineeti Chopra has often been asked ‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’ by the paparazzi. However, the actress has always refused to remain mum. Watch one of such videos here:

May 13, 2023 18:15 IST

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE Updates: Guests Asked Not To Make It 'Official'

As reported by Filmibeat, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have asked their guests not to share pictures on social media before the couple makes it official.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to exchange rings in a short while for now.
May 13, 2023 17:59 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: Couple To Exchange Rings At 8 PM

Reportedly, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will exchange rings at 8 pm tonight which will be followed by a dinner.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra to exchange rings shortly.
May 13, 2023 17:47 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: LIVE Visuals From Kapurthala House

In a short while from now, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged. Guests have already started arriving at the Kapurthala House. Watch LIVE visuals from venue here:

May 13, 2023 17:40 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: Priyanka Smiles For Paps

Priyanka Chopra’s car stopped for a couple of seconds before entering the Kapurthala residence when the global icon was seen flaunting victory sign to paps.

May 13, 2023 17:34 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: Actress' Old Video Goes Viral

An old video of Parineeti Chopra, seemingly from one of the reality shows, has surfaced online. In the viral clip, the actress can be seen grooving to the song ‘Saajan Tere Dulhan’.

May 13, 2023 17:28 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Is Here!

Priyanka Chopra has reached Kapurthala House for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony. She was snapped by the paparazzi in a neon green outfit.

May 13, 2023 17:26 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement LIVE Updates: AAP MP's Father Reaches Venue

Raghav Chadha’s father has reached the Kapurthala House for the engagement of his son with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Read more

I said yes!” In the clicks, the couple can be seen twinning in white. Raghav chose a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti wore an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, speaking with ETimes, Raghav’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva revealed details about Raghav’s outfit and said, “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look.”

Soon after Parineeti shared the pictures on social media, fans and friends rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Among others, Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Neha Kakkar, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar sent wishes to Parineeti and Raghav.

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a neon green outfit as she arrived for her cousin’s engagement. Among others, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and designer Manish Malhotra also attended their engagement ceremony.

The couple was rumoured to be dating for a few months now. They were snapped together on several occasions. However, they never confirmed the news of their relationship. Parineeti often fielded the wedding questions with a blush, leaving everyone to speculate that they are indeed dating and will tie the knot soon.

Congratulation, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha! 

TRENDING NEWS