Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement Highlights: Newly Engaged Couple Gets Cosy in FIRST Pics; Anushka, Kapil Sharma Send Wishes

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: May 13, 2023
New Delhi, India
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement Highlights: It’s official! Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are finally engaged. Their much-awaited engagement ceremony was held on Saturday, May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.
Sharing their engagement pictures on social media, Parineeti wrote, “Everything I prayed for.. Read More
First picture of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their engagement ceremony is finally here:
Just a while ago, Mika Singh was snapped arriving at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement. Looks like, he will be performing at the ceremony.
Family members of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha distributed sweets to the paparazzi after the engagement ceremony.
Ritesh Deshmukh wishes ‘eternal love and happiness’ to the couple.
Ranveer Singh took to the comment section of Parineeti’s post and wrote, ‘Bless’ with a red heart and folded hands emoji.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra shared the first official pictures of themselves together after the engagement. In the clicks, the former can be seen tightly hugging his ladylove. Read more here.
Kapil Sharma took to the comment section of Parineeti Chopra’s post and wrote, “Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav ❤️ lots of love n happiness always 😇 ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੱਖੇ "
Singer Nisa Shetty interacted with the paparazzi on Saturday evening when she revealed that she will be songs like Disco Deewane and Jawani Jaaneman at the ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra FINALLY posed for paps at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. She was seen sporting a neon green saree. Priyanka greeted paps with folded hands. Watch:
Manish Malhotra posed for paps while as he arrived at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony. He sported black traditional outfit:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Kapurthala House for AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s engagement with Parineeti Chopra. Watch:
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has also reached Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi to attend Raghav Chadha’s engagement.
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra arrived at Parineeti Chopra’s engagement in New Delhi. Siddharth also wore white like the other cousins for the ceremony.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrives with wife Gurpreet Kaur for AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement with Parineeti Chopra in New Delhi.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony begins at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Giani Harpreet Singh will be conducting the couple’s ceremony.
According to a guest, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is looking “very pretty" for her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together in London School of Economics.
Ahead of Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha, a fan tweeted that the actress would make “the most beautiful bride."
Giani Harpreet Singh will be conducting Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony, as per reports.
Priyanka Chopra waved at the paparazzi as she arrived at her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha. Priyanka opted for a neon green outfit for the ceremony.
A video of Priyanka Chopra arriving at cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha has surfaced on the internet.
Parineeti Chopra had once said in an interview that she never wanted to marry a politician. “The problem is I don’t want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don’t want to marry any politician ever," she had said.
Politician Abhishek Singhvi was snapped arriving at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement venue a while ago.
Parineeti Chopra has often been asked ‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’ by the paparazzi. However, the actress has always refused to remain mum. Watch one of such videos here:
As reported by Filmibeat, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have asked their guests not to share pictures on social media before the couple makes it official.
Reportedly, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will exchange rings at 8 pm tonight which will be followed by a dinner.
In a short while from now, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged. Guests have already started arriving at the Kapurthala House. Watch LIVE visuals from venue here:
Priyanka Chopra’s car stopped for a couple of seconds before entering the Kapurthala residence when the global icon was seen flaunting victory sign to paps.
An old video of Parineeti Chopra, seemingly from one of the reality shows, has surfaced online. In the viral clip, the actress can be seen grooving to the song ‘Saajan Tere Dulhan’.
Priyanka Chopra has reached Kapurthala House for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony. She was snapped by the paparazzi in a neon green outfit.
Raghav Chadha’s father has reached the Kapurthala House for the engagement of his son with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.
Earlier, speaking with ETimes, Raghav’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva revealed details about Raghav’s outfit and said, “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look.”
Soon after Parineeti shared the pictures on social media, fans and friends rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Among others, Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Neha Kakkar, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar sent wishes to Parineeti and Raghav.
Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a neon green outfit as she arrived for her cousin’s engagement. Among others, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and designer Manish Malhotra also attended their engagement ceremony.
The couple was rumoured to be dating for a few months now. They were snapped together on several occasions. However, they never confirmed the news of their relationship. Parineeti often fielded the wedding questions with a blush, leaving everyone to speculate that they are indeed dating and will tie the knot soon.
Congratulation, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha!