It's Official! Raghav Chadha Tightly Hugs Parineeti Chopra In Their Engagement Pictures

Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha finally exchanged the rings and got engaged today in New Delhi in Kapurthala House, the former home of the Maharaja of Kupurthala. The two lovebirds who had sparked dating rumours some time back after they were spotted together have started their new journey now. After a long wait, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared their official engagement pictures with fans.

Raghav Chadha took to his Twitter handle to drop a slew of romantic pictures that showed the two looking blissful in each other’s company. While Raghav looked suave in an all white ethnic ensemble, Parineeti Chopra complimented him by looking gorgeous and serene in a white traditional suit. Along with the snaps, Raghav penned the caption, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।🙏🏻"

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra also shared the pictures on her Instagram timeline but with a twist in the caption. The lovely clicks showed Raghav holding Parineeti close in his arms. Another close-up picture of their hands highlighted the rings. She penned, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।🙏🏻"

According to a source who spoke to Filmfare, the couple’s roka ceremony is done, and they intend to tie the knot in October. The source mentioned,"Parineeti and Raghav’s roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.