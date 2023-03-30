Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours. As per multiple media reports, the Bollywood actress is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Amid the strong wedding buzz, Parineeti has seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her cute Instagram gesture.

Raghav Chadha on Wednesday shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video. What grabbed our attention was the cheesy comments from the duo’s fans under the post. One user wrote, “Raghav + Parineeti = Ragneeti." Another one wrote, “When are you announcing the wedding date?" “Get married soon. You both look good together," a third user commented.

This comes after Parineeti was asked about her wedding rumours with Raghav when she was clicked at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. While the actress avoided the question, she seemed to be blushing and smiling. Before stepping into the car, the actress thanked the paparazzi. Watch:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car.

Raghav recently broke his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab." If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

