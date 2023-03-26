Parineeti Chopra recently sparked dating rumors with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha after the duo was spotted together two days back. At the time, several videos shared by paparazzi showed the two coming out of a restaurant together. While the duo has kept mum on their relationship yet, fans are super excited to know about the two amid relationship rumours. And now, a new report suggests that Parineeti and Raghav’s families have initiated discussions on their marriage.

As per a new report in TOI, it has been revealed that the families of the two have initiated discussions on marriage. The report further added that both Raghav and Parineeti Chopra liked each other and had common interests, and each worked in their favor. A source close to the two told the leading portal that the families have known each other for some time and that there will soon be a formal announcement soon.

“There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members," the source told TOI.

After Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted going out for dinner and lunch meets for two consecutive days, fans speculated if the two were dating. Both Raghav and Parineeti have kept mum about their relationship status, except for the fact that the two have studied together at the London School of Economics and have many common friends.

Their dating rumours came a couple of months after Parineeti, Raghav, Adar Poonawalla, and Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan became the recipient of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London.

Parineeti made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika. Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, which is a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80s- Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

