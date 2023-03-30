Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra were spotted together at Delhi airport on Wednesday night, adding fuel to their wedding rumours. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been making headlines for the past few days. As per multiple media reports, Parineeti is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Amid the strong wedding buzz, Raghav and Parineeti were clicked together at the Delhi airport.

As per a report in the news agency ANI, Parineeti avoided the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and hurriedly entered the car. She was dressed in an all-black outfit. Though Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora recently congratulated them for their “union".

Meanwhile, a close friend of the Chopra family has revealed that Parineeti and Raghav are committed to their union, but the final ceremony is yet to be done. The source told ETimes that Parineeti and Raghav’s roka ceremony is definitely going to happen “very soon".

“The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month," the source added.

Parineeti also seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her recent cute Instagram gesture. Raghav Chadha on Wednesday shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video. What grabbed our attention was the cheesy comments from the duo’s fans under the post. One user wrote, “Raghav + Parineeti = Ragneeti." Another one wrote, “When are you announcing the wedding date?" “Get married soon. You both look good together," a third user commented.

Raghav recently broke his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab." If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

