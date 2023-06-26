Raghav Chadha Seems Annoyed, Parineeti Chopra Ignores Paparazzi Amid Wedding Prep; Watch

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the New Delhi airport on Monday evening and it seems like they were not pleased with the cameras on them. The recently engaged couple are reportedly location scouting for their wedding. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader were seen returning from visiting one of the properties they have in mind for their big day.

Spotted in a casual look, Parineeti was seen wearing a casual pair of pants with a marroon tee which she styled with a cape-style shrug. Meanwhile, Raghav was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a biege shirt. However, they were not keen on getting photographed. While Parineeti ignored the paparazzi, just a day after she asked them not to click her photos in Mumbai, Raghav made a quick wave at the cameras before heading for his car.

The reason behind the duo’s distance from the media remains unclear. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.