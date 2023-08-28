Raghava Lawrence Apologises To Students Attacked By Bouncers During Chandramukhi 2 Event

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The audio launch of the film was done in Chennai a few days ago. All was going well until a scuffle broke out between a group of students and security officials in charge of the event.

Reports suggest that a few students were manhandled by the bouncers. The incident turned out to be unpleasant for the actors and the organisers concerned. Taking stock of the situation, Raghava Lawrence apologised to the students on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The actor in the long apology note said that he came to know about the “unfortunate incident" which happened during the Chandramukhi 2 audio launch, where one of the bouncers was allegedly involved in a fistfight with a college student.

The actor informed that neither he nor the organisers were aware of the incident as it happened outside the hall when the event was ongoing. Taking cognisance of the situation, the actor wrote, “It’s a well-known fact that everyone knows how much I love our students and how much I wish to see them grow. Being that kind of a person, I’m always against these kinds of fights. I always wish there should be happiness and peace everywhere we go."

The Kanchana 2 actor also mentioned that whatever the reason for the fight was, it was wrong to hit someone especially when it is a student and the incident shouldn’t have happened. “I personally apologise for what happened during that time. And I sincerely request the bouncers to not be involved in this kind of activities hereafter," he added in the note. He concluded the note with a “thank you".