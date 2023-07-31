Raghava Lawrence Unveils Chandramukhi 2 First Look, Release Date

Writer and director P Vasu is coming up with the sequel to his 2005 hit Chandramukhi. Starring stars like Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time. Lawrence has now unveiled the first look of his character Vettaiyan Raja and also announced the official release of the film.

The actor can be seen dressed in royal attire and walking down the steps of a palace. He is seen showing an evil grin and intense gaze in the look. Lawrence tweeted, “Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look at #Vettaiyan. I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Chandramukhi2."

Social media users were quick to react after seeing Chandramukhi 2’s first look. One of them tweeted a GIF of the 2005 Chandramukhi. In the tweet, Rajinikanth can be seen pretending to be a woman in this scene and speaking a dialogue.

Another user conveyed his heartiest wishes to Lawrence and tweeted, “All the very best brother…Film 11 rock like the first version."

Chandramukhi was released in 2005 in which Rajinikanth essayed the role of Vettaiyan Raja in this film. A horror comedy, the film gained a massive fan following over the years, due to its riveting storyline and brilliant performances. Chandramukhi’s plot revolves around eerie developments in an abandoned mansion that happen due to the ghost of an ancient courtesan, who desires revenge.

Chandramukhi was the official Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the key roles. As per reports, Chandramukhi 2 will be a prequel that will narrate the story of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi.