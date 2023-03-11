RRR’s team is busy participating in a series of promotions in the USA as their film’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Original song category. The film has courted controversy over its Oscars promotions. Director Tammareddy Bharadwaja’s controversial comment on RRR’s budget has created a stir in the industry. Now, filmmaker Raghavendra Rao took a jibe at Tammareddy for his comment on the SS Rajamouli film.

Raghavendra shared a long note on Twitter while backing RRR for achieving the milestone. He also stated that Telugu cinema, literature, actors and directors should be proud of the success that they are getting on the world stage for the first time.

“Telugu cinema, literature, actors and directors should be proud of the success that we are getting on the world stage today for the first time. Do you have any accounts to say that Rs 80 crores have been really spent by the RRR team? And do you think that renowned directors such as James Cameron and Spielberg are praising ‘RRR’ for taking the money from us?" Raghavendra wrote in the note as he questioned Tammareddy.

Recently, Tammareddy Bharadwaja participated in a press meet as a part of the promotion of a small-budget film Bangaruthalli, where he made a sensational comment about RRR’s budget. During the media interaction, he alleged that the film was made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. “Now they (RRR team) have spent another Rs 80 crore for its Oscar promotions, therefore we can make eight to ten films out of its promotional budget itself…!" he said.

The Academy Awards has confirmed that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars on March 13. Last week, the official Twitter page of the Academy Awards confirmed the news with a bright poster. “Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Naatu Naatu. Live at the 95th Oscars," read the caption.

RRR has made history in the global cinema landscape. The film has won several awards including Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards. It also bagged four awards in the category of Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Stunts and Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, and Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. RRR was a mega blockbuster at the box office and minted over Rs 1000 crore during its theatrical run.

