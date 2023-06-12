Ragini Diwedi Hosts Prabhudeva For An Evening Of Laughter And Fun Conversation

Renowned choreographer-director-actor Prabhudeva recently visited Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi’s home in Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 11. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram as she expressed her pleasure to host the actor for dinner.

In the album, Prabhudeva and Ragini are seen posing for the camera with a smile in the former’s vanity van. The actress opted for a floral dress paired with black boots, while Prabhudeva donned a grey T-shirt and white shorts.

The next frame is a selfie, which also includes producer Shyam Sunder. In the third photograph in the album, the ABCD actor is posing with Ragini’s parents in front of the wall of fame which has numerous awards won by the actress. In the picture, Prabhudeva is seen in a tie-dye shirt paired with grey pants.

“Whatta day, Filled with so much conversation, laughter, and joy. So amazing meeting and hosting Prabhudeva your energy is just phenomenal. Thank you, Shyam Sunder, for always being around," Ragini wrote in the caption of the post.

After she posted the pictures on social media, her fans were quick to react to the post and speculated that the actress is collaborating with the filmmaker in his upcoming film or a music album. When News18 Kannada reached out to the actress, Ragini spoke highly of the actor and said that Prabhudeva is a really good person and he speaks with the same respect to his crew members just like he does with them.

When asked if there is any upcoming collaboration between the two, the actress shared that there are plans which will be soon shared by them.