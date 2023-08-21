Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Ragini Dwivedi Is An Absolute Foodie And We Have Proof; See Pics

Ragini Dwivedi Is An Absolute Foodie And We Have Proof; See Pics

Ragini Dwivedi enjoys a plate of savoury foods at Bengaluru.
Ragini Dwivedi enjoys a plate of savoury foods at Bengaluru.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 19:48 IST

Bengaluru, India

Advertisement

Ragini Dwivedi looked at her happy self as she posed and munched on her food.

As we mention the name Ragini Dwivedi, the first thing that comes to mind is the actress from the popular movie Sheela. Apart from that, the actress is a major fashion enthusiast who does not leave an opportunity to be the best-dressed person in the room. But did you know Ragini Dwivedi is a foodie as well?

Recently, the actress shared a few snaps from her visit to a popular Mumbai bakery in Bengaluru, where she looked at her happy self as she posed and munched on her food. In the first photo, she can be seen holding colourful macaroons stacked on top of one another. She can be seen taking a bite out of the savoury dishes and sipping on a beverage.

Advertisement

The caption read, “Merwans in Bengaluru. The oldest and most popular bakery from Mumbai in Namma Bengaluru now. Must try the savoury items. PS: My expressions, whenever I’m around food, are just too unpredictable. Which one is your favourite ?"

An admirer reacted to the post and wrote, “Good to see you enjoying some lovely items. I will plan a visit sometime." Another wrote, “Stunning gorgeous absolute angel speechless. An inspiring soul as always. Keep glowing, keep doing great work. Inspire many. An adorable angel."

She posted yet another video from Mysuru where she can be seen eating the local cuisine to her heart’s content in the comforts of her car. She held a steel plate in her hand which was covered with banana leaves. On it, she was served with idlis, sambhar and coconut chutney. A glimpse from the clip also showed her trying out a dosa, which she recommends.

Advertisement

The caption read, “Mysore Food Diaries. Place: Mysore refreshment centre. Rating 7/10

“I love love love street food and South Indian is a must. The best was the dosa so if you are around check it out. I didn’t love the uppit (upma) and idli much."

Advertisement

top videos
  • Kantara 2 Budget Over 8 Times More Than Part 1? | Janhvi Defends Bawaal | Bebo, Karan & Gang Party

    • As soon as she posted the video, her fans flocked to the comment section. A comment read, “Taste everything but don’t binge - a good concept that I will follow from now on." A user jokingly wrote, “Hume bhi bulate (You could have called us as well)." A fan reacted to the video with a heart emoji and wrote, “I like the way you enjoy the food." An individual commented, “Your love for dosa is never-ending."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 19:48 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 19:48 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App