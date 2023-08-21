Ragini Dwivedi Is An Absolute Foodie And We Have Proof; See Pics

As we mention the name Ragini Dwivedi, the first thing that comes to mind is the actress from the popular movie Sheela. Apart from that, the actress is a major fashion enthusiast who does not leave an opportunity to be the best-dressed person in the room. But did you know Ragini Dwivedi is a foodie as well?

Recently, the actress shared a few snaps from her visit to a popular Mumbai bakery in Bengaluru, where she looked at her happy self as she posed and munched on her food. In the first photo, she can be seen holding colourful macaroons stacked on top of one another. She can be seen taking a bite out of the savoury dishes and sipping on a beverage.

The caption read, “Merwans in Bengaluru. The oldest and most popular bakery from Mumbai in Namma Bengaluru now. Must try the savoury items. PS: My expressions, whenever I’m around food, are just too unpredictable. Which one is your favourite ?"

An admirer reacted to the post and wrote, “Good to see you enjoying some lovely items. I will plan a visit sometime." Another wrote, “Stunning gorgeous absolute angel speechless. An inspiring soul as always. Keep glowing, keep doing great work. Inspire many. An adorable angel."

She posted yet another video from Mysuru where she can be seen eating the local cuisine to her heart’s content in the comforts of her car. She held a steel plate in her hand which was covered with banana leaves. On it, she was served with idlis, sambhar and coconut chutney. A glimpse from the clip also showed her trying out a dosa, which she recommends.

The caption read, “Mysore Food Diaries. Place: Mysore refreshment centre. Rating 7/10

“I love love love street food and South Indian is a must. The best was the dosa so if you are around check it out. I didn’t love the uppit (upma) and idli much."