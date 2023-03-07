Model-turned-actress Ragini Dwivedi is a popular face of the Kannada film industry. She made her film debut in 2009 with the action drama film Veera Madakari which made a special place in the hearts of her fans. In addition to being a brilliant actor, the Kannada actress is also a fashion enthusiast. She has shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot session which is currently going viral. In the pictures, Ragini Dwivedi is seen posing in the middle of a road for the camera. She looks fabulous in a red and white striped suit which she paired with matching trousers. Ragini opted for minimal makeup, including shimmery silver eyeshadow, eyeliner and nude lip colour. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a pair of white shades in some of her snaps that complemented her overall appearance.

Seeing the post one of her fans commented, “Stylish and fashionable every day," and another one wrote, “Woww captivating look." “Gorgeous," wrote a third user.

Well not only in western attire, Ragini Dwivedi also looks stunning in Indian outfits. A few days back, she shared a couple of photos in a mauve lehenga with golden detailings which she paired with a matching net dupatta. Ragini chose glam makeup and tied her hair in a bud and added white gajra to it. She completed her look with a beautiful necklace set.

Her fans could not keep calm. They complimented their favourite actress in the comment box and showered red heart emojis.

Ragini Dwivedi has appeared in many popular movies including Ragini IPS, Shiva, Bangari, Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda, Villain and Shiva to name a few. She will soon be seen in director Raghu Hasan’s upcoming action romance film Gandhigiri alongside Prem.

