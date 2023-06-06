Ragini Dwivedi Nails Gym Look In Green Athleisure, Internet Reacts

When she is not busy rocking the silver screen, Ragini Dwivedi likes to slay it on social media with her style statement. Be it a gorgeous saree, blingy lehenga, bespoke gown or short dress, trust the actress to absolutely nail the look to perfection. Now recently, the actress served fashion goals which will motivate you to try out the next time you hit the gym.

Ragini Dwivedi, known for movies like Sorry Karma Returns, posted a photo of herself in athleisure that set the internet on fire. The Kannada actress chose a green sports bra with white and black prints and a green biker jacket which she paired with grey bottomwear. She left her jacket unzipped and flaunted her toned body and also gave a peekaboo of her black thong to add a sexy quotient to her look. She let her hair down and opted for no make-up look. “I am the view", read her caption.

Take a look at her photo here-

Her fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered her with love and praise. A fan wrote, “A beauty that never gets old, you beauty!" Another fan commented, “Looking beautiful sis." One more user commented, “Looking very hot." An individual chimed in, “A stunning beauty."