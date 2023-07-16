Rahul Roy RECALLS Mahesh Bhatt Didn't Call Him After He Suffered Brain Stroke, Says 'That's Okay'

Rahul Roy was once the blue-eyed man of Bollywood, especially after starring in Mahesh Bhatt’s cult romantic musical Aashiqui, opposite

Anu Aggarwal. In no time, Rahul Roy’s popularity skyrocketed but his career witnessed a trajectory quite contrary to what he might have expected. Apart from Aashiqui, the actor could only deliver another hit in the form of Junoon post which he got lost in the oblivion. Now in a recent interview, Rahul Roy revealed that when he suffered a brain stroke, Mahesh Bhatt.

In an interview with Siddarth Kanan,

Advertisement

when the actor was asked whether Mahesh Bhatt who gave him a break in Aashiqui or his daughter Pooja called him to check up on his health, Rahul Roy said ‘No but that’s ok’ without hesitation. Her sister Priyanka added, “No one from his home also called. His twin brother, who was following up with me, called. But that’s ok. It’s been three and a half years and nobody from his family has yet called him or contacted him. When his own brother has not called, how can we expect from the stars."

In the same interview, Rahul Roy also explained how his career got derailed after Aashiqui’s success. He shared,"Jo kaam merko dena tha, unn logon ne sab le liya (whatever they wanted of me, they took everything), but they didn’t give what I was looking for," he stated.

His sister Priyanka Roy quipped, “He signed many films back to back (after Aashiqui). He got very busy. The kind of projects he wanted, those were not made, the outcome was different."

Rahul Roy recalled further how makers would lure him into their projects. He shared, “These are great roles, you will be known for them". But, “When I started shooting for them, I realised what they told me is very different from what is happening."