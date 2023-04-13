Rahul Subramanian Not Pressured By Growing Competition in Comedy, Says 'I'm Not Delusional...' | Exclusive

With the abundance of comedy shows and stand-up specials available in the digital space, comedy has found a special place in every Indian home today. Prime Video, which has been a home for some of the most popular comedy shows from across the globe, is back with a new offering, Rahul Talks to People. For the first time, ace comedian Rahul Subramanian will be seen performing one of his favourite and most enjoyed comedy formats, Crowdwork – an impromptu and spontaneous interaction with the audience. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rahul opens up on doing crowd work shows, and looks back at his career.

What’s the best part about crowd work shows ?

Advertisement

The best part of crowd work is its unpredictability. Before the show, you have no idea how it’s going to be. Nothing’s planned, it’s not scripted. It’s all about talking and bringing out conversations that can either be weirdly funny or get awkward, we never know. With Prime Video backing my entire idea, it’s been a win for both of us.

You started with a different genre of comedy and now you are known for your crowd work shows. Did that happen gradually?

Yes, it did happen gradually. It was always a part of standup. A lot of us do crowd work, when we are hosting, which was never like a thing ‘thing’. This is what happened actually. After my first stand-up special, when I started with my regular shows, crowd work is something that I started doing more, and the conversations also extended, then the entire idea of stand-up special with crowd work happened. I will be taking a break from this, and then focus on my next stand-up special which would be following the regular genre.

Doing crowd work with the audience is exciting and equally challenging. You cannot mock the person, or come off as arrogant. Is there a conscious effort in doing that?

Advertisement

Crowd work is not a new art form. It has been in practice in the West for a long time. But yes, like stand-up comedy, crowd work also comes in multiple types too — it can be direct, offensive, or in a roast format. And every audience who comes to these shows signs up for what they are coming for. Audiences have also started to take informed decisions. My crowd work is an extension of my personality. My crowd work is mostly fun conversational and also makes sure that the person is comfortable and is willing to participate that way. I have a certain specific set to follow. The person who talks to me should also have some sense of humour and be easygoing and fun.

You are one of the senior artists in the industry. In our country, where this profession has actually been on a rise now, how do you ensure to maintain individuality?

Advertisement

I don’t try to pressurise myself. I am not delusional to think that there will always be people who like me and that my comedy will always be relevant. There will be times, when other comedians’ work may be more interesting and stuff. I am not worried about that, I am enjoying how things are panning out right now for me. Because honestly, I never thought I’d become a stand-up comedian in the first place. I am taking things, gigs, one day at a time.

Being a comedian, people are always assessing you, and looking at your social media. So are you a lot more careful about what you post?

Advertisement

I am as careful as I’ll always be. I have become more aware of what I am putting up than before. With increasing social media followers and a strong social media presence, your responsibilities also increase. Of course, I am not a big celebrity or star, but to be out there on the public platform, one has to be super careful about their content.

And a lot of time, stand-up comics often face backlash for touching upon controversial subject. What is your take on that?

Advertisement

I do jokes, which I find funny. You will of course have filters about what you want to talk about or not talk about. I generally avoid sharing or joking about opinions and keep them to myself. What I am going to talk about completely depends on the person who talks to me. Well, in crowd work that’s the case.

Is there anything, you’d want to say to your younger self, when you performed at your first open mic or a show?

I think my younger self did pretty well. He picked up things super fast. Just one thing —- Don’t take advice from anyone just go with your own gut whenever you are performing. All comedians must listen to their own gut, read the room, and then perform.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here