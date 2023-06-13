Raj B Shetty Reveals The Release Date Of His Much-anticipated Toby

Kannada actor Raj B Shetty is all set to enthral audiences with the upcoming big-budget revenge drama Toby. Making his directorial debut with this film is Raj’s associate, Basil Alchakkal. Excitement surrounds the project as the much-anticipated film has finally secured a release date. Fans can mark their calendars for August 25 this year when Toby will hit theaters. The news was announced by Raj B Shetty himself through a tweet, creating a buzz among eager moviegoers.

Samyukta Hornad and Chaitra Achar are expected to have significant roles, and Raj, who wrote the script, will star as the main character. Raj B Shetty’s last film in the lead role was, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, which he also directed. The gangster films notably had no female lead and the film was widely appreciated. Everyone has been curious as to what Raj B Shetty has been up to since then.