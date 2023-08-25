Raj B Shetty-starrer Kannada Film Toby Receives A Warm Reception Upon Release

Raj B Shetty-starrer Kannada film Toby created a buzz in social media due to its unique first look and trailer. Directed by Basil Alchalakkal, the film also stars Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Hornadu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in prominent roles. The film had its theatrical release today, on August 25. It was released in almost 175 single theatres in Karnataka, and in 75 multiplexes, according to reports. Toby is already receiving immense love from the audience and the critics. The film received positive reviews on Twitter, with some even calling it the best film of Raj B Shetty’s career.

Netizens have been showering the film with praise. One of the users commented, “Crazy fight scenes and top-notch cinematography." Another user called it a “blockbuster". A third user stated, “It is a haunting tale that can resonate, emotions intertwine with the violence, crafting a deeply moving narrative. Kudos to the team." Some users wished luck and best wishes to the team. Netizens stated that the film is a delightful watch. Several personalities from the film industry also shared their opinions regarding Toby and Raj Shetty’s performance.