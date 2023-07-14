Raj B Shetty's Toby Unleashes Madness In Exciting Making Video Launch

A behind-the-scenes glimpse of the highly anticipated film Toby, featuring Raj B Shetty, was recently released by the makers, stirring excitement among fans. The promotional video cleverly compares the protagonist, Toby, played by Raj Shetty, to a ram, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

The tagline, “If you push a sheep beyond its limits, it transforms into a formidable beast," encapsulates the central theme of the movie.

In the recently launched making video of Toby, the spotlight is on one of the standout aspects of Raj Shetty’s portrayal—the nose ring he adorns, along with a prominent scar on his face. The video provides insights into the meticulous planning and creative decisions behind incorporating the nose ring into Toby’s appearance. Associate directors and the costume assistant share their thoughts on this unique feature, highlighting the attention to detail that went into creating the character. Moreover, the video showcases Raj Shetty’s dedication as he encountered an injury while filming scenes with the nose ring, underscoring his commitment to bringing Toby to life on screen.

Directed by Basil Alchakkal, Toby marks his directorial debut and is written by Raj B Shetty, with a captivating story crafted by TK Dayanand. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Samyuktha Hornad, Chaithra J Achar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Raj Deepak Shetty, alongside Raj B Shetty himself. The production is a collaboration between Lighter Buddha Films and Agastya Films, led by producer Ravi Raj Kalasa. Praveen Shriyan’s cinematography captures the visual essence of the movie, while Midhun Mukundan’s music composition adds depth to the narrative. Excitingly, Toby is set for release on August 25th, offering audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the film’s captivating storytelling and stellar performances.