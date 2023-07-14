Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Raj B Shetty's Toby Unleashes Madness In Exciting Making Video Launch

Toby is scheduled for release on August 25.
Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 16:04 IST

Bengaluru, India

The makers acknowledge Raj Shetty's dedication to his role, as he continued with his shoot even after an injury.

A behind-the-scenes glimpse of the highly anticipated film Toby, featuring Raj B Shetty, was recently released by the makers, stirring excitement among fans. The promotional video cleverly compares the protagonist, Toby, played by Raj Shetty, to a ram, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

The tagline, “If you push a sheep beyond its limits, it transforms into a formidable beast," encapsulates the central theme of the movie.

In the recently launched making video of Toby, the spotlight is on one of the standout aspects of Raj Shetty’s portrayal—the nose ring he adorns, along with a prominent scar on his face. The video provides insights into the meticulous planning and creative decisions behind incorporating the nose ring into Toby’s appearance. Associate directors and the costume assistant share their thoughts on this unique feature, highlighting the attention to detail that went into creating the character. Moreover, the video showcases Raj Shetty’s dedication as he encountered an injury while filming scenes with the nose ring, underscoring his commitment to bringing Toby to life on screen.

Directed by Basil Alchakkal, Toby marks his directorial debut and is written by Raj B Shetty, with a captivating story crafted by TK Dayanand. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Samyuktha Hornad, Chaithra J Achar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Raj Deepak Shetty, alongside Raj B Shetty himself. The production is a collaboration between Lighter Buddha Films and Agastya Films, led by producer Ravi Raj Kalasa. Praveen Shriyan’s cinematography captures the visual essence of the movie, while Midhun Mukundan’s music composition adds depth to the narrative. Excitingly, Toby is set for release on August 25th, offering audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the film’s captivating storytelling and stellar performances.

Back in June, Raj B Shetty took to Twitter to unveil the first look of Toby, generating further anticipation among his fans. The image showcased Raj sporting a rugged beard, with bruises and wounds on his face, accompanied by a striking nose ring. This intriguing glimpse perfectly complemented the earlier announcement poster featuring a decorated goat wearing a massive nose ring. Raj shared the first look on Twitter with a caption that hinted at the intense and enthralling nature of the film’s portrayal, inviting viewers to “feel the fever" of Toby.

With the release of the making video, the excitement surrounding Toby continues to grow, promising a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences with its madness and unique storytelling.

