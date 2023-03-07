Legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor had rightly earned the title of The Greatest Showman of India. Till date, fans believe that no one in the film industry deserves this title better than Raj Kapoor, whose films were always ahead of their time. One of his films Ram Teri Ganga Maili is remembered till date for its brilliant storyline and evergreen chartbusters as well.

Raj Kapoor was known for his Holi party in Bollywood and on the occasion of Holi every year it used to be one of the best gatherings of the film industry’s all big names. He was also known for inviting transgenders to his Holi parties. At the party, he used to play the songs from his films before the transgenders and seek their feedback.

For Ram Teri Ganga Maili, he followed the same path and even rejected a song which couldn’t earn transgender’s appreciation. He had asked music composer Ravindra Jain to come up with a fresh number instead of that rejected song. Ravindra also didn’t disappoint the legendary director and composed a number which will be revered for generations. This song was Sun Sahiba Sun which struck a chord with the transgenders. This song was loved by the audiences due to the euphonious vocals by Lata Mangeshkar. Hasrat Jaipuri’s heartwarming lyrics were also one of the highlights of this chartbuster. This amusing anecdote was narrated by noted film critic and writer Jaiprakash Chouksey in an interview.

Not only this, there were other interesting aspects due to which Raj’s films are cherished and remembered till date. The songs in his films captured some of the lesser talked themes like feminine traits in men which are often considered taboo. To prove this statement, cine buffs often cite the example of the song Jaago Mohan Pyare from the film Jagte Raho directed by Amit Maitra and Sombhu Mitra. In that song, feminine traits in men are visually represented in a mesmerising manner. Towards the end of this song Raj, who is in a deplorable condition with torn clothes, appears before Nargis. At that moment, he surrenders himself and his masculine trait for receiving water from Nargis.

Another aspect which Raj disseminated through his films is how city life is disassociated from the sense of belongingness and intimacy in rural areas. This can be seen in his film Shree 420.

