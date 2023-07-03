Raj Thackeray Equates Maharashtra Political Crisis With This 1979 Marathi Film

Exactly a year after the state of Maharashtra survived political turmoil, the state has history repeating itself with a new crisis taking over. A year ago on June 30, Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Shiv Sena, was sworn in as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister. The current government had celebrated its anniversary just two days ago. On Sunday, there was fresh unrest as Ajit Pawar rebelled against the NCP, triggering a vertical split. Ajit Pawar joined hands with the governing Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena recently made a tweet, addressing the issue where he mentioned Digu Tipnis, the protagonist from the popular 1979 Marathi film Sinhasan.

He said that the last scene of the film Sinhasan concerning Digu Tipnis, played by Nilu Phule, has happened in real life. In the movie, Digu Tipni, an honest journalist, reveals a network of connections between political figures and labour organisations, etc by tapping their phones. The plot discusses the relationship between Mumbai’s entrepreneurial community and governmental corruption.