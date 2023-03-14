After RRR’s historic win at the 95th Oscars, director SS Rajamouli hosted an intimate Oscars’ after-party in Los Angeles. The party was attended by RRR team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, composer MM Keeravaani, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The iconic song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song Oscar.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the celebration. One of the videos from the story, featured Keeravaani playing the piano even as the guests cheered for him. In another video, Ram Charan was seen posing with the Oscar trophy and all the other awards RRR was honoured with so far. Naatu Naatu even bagged a Golden Globe award this year.

At the Oscars, MM Keeravaani, who accepted the Best Original Song award, said in his speech, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars." He then added, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world."

Ram Charan had earlier taken to his social media and penned a gratitude note which read, “Congratulations to everyone on the ‘RRR’ team including our director S.S. Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of ‘Naatu Naatu’, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world."

He also issued an official statement which read, “RRR is and will always remain as the most secial film of our lives and of Indian Cinema hislory. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. If still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppabie support and love."

Back in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR surpassed over 1000 crores at the box office globally. It’s an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

