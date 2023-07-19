Rajasekhar, Jeevitha Sent To 1-Year Jail For Defaming Ram Charan's Father Chiranjeevi

Telugu actor Rajasekhar and his wife, Jeevitha have been sentenced to one year in jail by a Nampally court in Hyderabad. This is in connection to a efamation case which was filed by Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind.

What Is The Defamation Case All About?

In 2011, the actor couple claimed irregularities in the way the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank was being run. Not just this, they had also alleged that the organisation was also involved in the sale of blood in the black market. Following this, Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law, Allu Aravind filed a defamation case.

Now, Rajasekhar and Jeevitha have been sent to a one-year jail term along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. However, as reported by India Today, the couple has already obtained bail and they can appeal in the High Court.

Chiranjeevi Vs Rajashekar: The History

Chiranjeevi and Rajashekar have been at loggerheads for a long time now. Their feud is not hidden from anyone. In 2020, the Waltair Veerayya actor, who is also the founding president of MAA, said in a speech that differences of opinion among MAA members should be resolved peacefully. However, Rajashekar confronted the superstar and alleged that Chiranjeevi was not letting members express their opinion freely. Later, Rajashekar’s wife Jeevitha apologised on behalf of her husband.

