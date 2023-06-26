Rajat Bedi Makes Big Accusation Against Rakesh Roshan, Says He Removed His Scenes From Koi Mil Gaya

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi recently revealed shocking details about his 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The actor opened up about being ‘completely cut out’ from the film’s publicity and promotions. And not just that, several scenes of him with Preity and Hrithik were also edited out.

In an interview with Mukesh Khanna, Rajat shared his ‘biggest disappointment’ with Koi Mil Gaya despite the film being a big hit. “My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible."

He also added, “I had a lot of scenes in the film with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. But after the final cut, many of those were edited out." Rajat revealed that his biggest reason for taking a break from acting and starting a new life in Canada was also because of Koi Mil Gaya.