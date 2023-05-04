Rajeev Sen On Working In Reality TV: 'It's About What Suits Me'

Actor Rajeev Sen has said he is open to trying new things in his career if an opportunity comes his way. The actor, who had been in the news for turmoil in his personal life, also shared some valuable insights on how he navigated through tough times. In a conversation with ETimes, the actor was asked about how he’s been faring in life, to which he responded, “Life is and has been beautiful. I am someone who enjoys every moment without letting it slip by. Bad days will come but one needs to learn to steer it the right way."

Talking about the difficult times in his personal life Rajeev said that one must be ready to handle setbacks gracefully. “Let go of things in life that serve no purpose," he said. The actor, who has recently produced the short film, Hasrat, stated his willingness to venture into various avenues in his career, including TV reality shows, films, and OTT. He emphasized that his priority is always a good script and the ability to deliver his best performance, without any specific restrictions or limitations.

“I am open to TV reality shows, films and OTT. It is about what suits me and what fits me best, I don’t have a list of do’s and don’ts," Rajeev was quoted as saying.

He added that his decision ultimately depends on the timing and opportunity, stating that he’s not against it but will weigh his options when the offer arises. While there are no concrete plans for his future plans, he’s open to what the future holds. When Rajeev was asked if achieving success in the industry without a godfather is difficult, he compared it to a game of chess and expressed his belief that it is possible to handle one’s career well even without such support. While having someone to assist can be beneficial, he doesn’t think it’s an impossible obstacle to success.

Rajeev Sen will next be seen in Vishal Mishra’s directorial film Iti alongside Vivek Oberoi and Taher Shabbir in crucial roles. The movie, Iti, is currently in its production stage. Rajeev is also reported to be working on a slew of other projects. On the personal front, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the news due to their on-and-off relationship which involved accusations of cheating, followed by brief reunions, and finally leading to separation. Earlier this year, they were seen together at a relative’s wedding in Kolkata, but it was reported that they have officially parted ways and will be divorced in June, with Charu retaining custody of their daughter Zianna.

