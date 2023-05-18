Rajeev Sen Says He Can Be Ex-Wife Charu Asopa's 'Best Friend'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa parted ways last year and have been living separately ever since. Their daughter, Ziana also stays with Charu. However, Rajeev keeps visiting her. Recently, Sushmita Sen’s brother got candid about his current relationship with Charu and shared that he wants to be her ‘best friend’. Rajeev also mentioned that he would be very happy to visit Charu and his daughter at their new residence.

“If Charu invites me I would certainly go. I feel I can be her best friend apart from being a father to my daughter Ziana," the actor told ETimes.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce.

Earlier this year, Charu and Rajeev were seen dancing together at a wedding. The video of their dance went viral on social media and left everyone confused. Later in an interview, Charu clarified that she wants to maintain a cordial relationship with her estranged husband so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up. “When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun," the former Mere Angne Mein actress told Hindustan Times.