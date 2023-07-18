Rajesh Khanna Was With Anju Mahendru When He Took His 'Last Breath'

Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012. The actor succumbed to his battle with cancer at the age of 69. His funeral was attended by fans and stars, with a sea of people gathering outside his home in Mumbai to bid him farewell. While his daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna were seen with their mother Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar, the cameras also spotted Anju Mahendru at the funeral. It was at the time of his death that Mahesh Bhatt revealed Anju was by Rajesh’s side as he took his ‘last breath.’

The actress, who was Rajesh’s first love, was in a serious relationship with the actor. Fans and many in the industry were sure they would get married. However, Rajesh went on to marry Dimple Kapadia, leaving the industry in shock. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that in Rajesh’s final few years, he reconnected with Anju and they got so close that she accompanied him to the hospital and was by his side at the time of his death.

“After I learnt of Khanna’s death through the media, I thought of Anju because I knew she would be affected by his death. I managed to reach her late at night and learnt that Khanna and Anju had got together in the last years of his life. She used to take care of his medical needs and even accompanied him to hospital. Holding back her tears, she told me, ‘My only consolation is that I was holding his hand when he took his last breath,’" Mahesh told Times of India back in 2012.