Rajesh Khattar Reveals Shahid Kapoor Hasn't Met His Son Yuvaan Yet, Says, 'They Will Find Their Equations'

Rajesh Khattar became a father to an adorable baby boy Yuvaan in 2019, that he had with his wife Vandana Sajnani. Yuvaan recently turned 4. Besides that, Rajesh Khattar is also a step-father to Shahid Kapoor and father to Ishaan Khatter. The actor who has done films like Don recently shared in an interaction that Shahid Kapoor and his kids Misha and Zain have yet to meet Yuvaan. He also opened up about Yuvaan’s equation with Ishaan Khattar.

Speaking about Ishaan Khattar and Yuvaan’s bond, Rajesh Khattar told Siddarth Kannan, “It’s nice. There’s a big age difference, he’s like a child to Ishaan. He calls him ‘chhote’. And Ishaan is so busy, he’s been away for more than a month, and he isn’t going to be back for another month, so they don’t get to meet too often."

As for Shahid Kapoor, Rajesh explained, “Shahid Yuvaan se nahi mila hai (Shahid hasn’t met Yuvaan). If it happens, yes, of course. See, the thing is, this aspect of it, the kids will have to work it out. You can’t complicate it for them. They will have to work out their lives from here on. We should try and simplify it as much as possible for them… They will find their equation, if they have to. Or if they want to."

Rajesh Khattar had once said he was like a father figure to his stepson Shahid, who lived with him for 11 years. Rajesh recalled a fun anecdote from Shahid’s school days when he liked a girl. He had brought her picture and placed it in the house. He said, “I was boiling after that, I was so scared. I did not know how to deal with it. I thought he was going to marry her or something." However, Neelima assured him that nothing like that was going to happen and that Shahid eventually got over it. Rajesh added “I had a different thought altogether. I used to think he’s such a handsome boy; who is she?"

Rajesh Khattar had shared how he encouraged Shahid Kapoor to perform well in his studies. He mentioned that Shahid was not a brilliant student and that his marks were always average. Therefore, when he was in his senior classes, Rajesh worried, as the mark sheet was crucial for college admission.

At that time, Shahid wanted to join Shaimak Davar’s dance classes. Taking this opportunity, Rajesh made a pact with him. He had told Shahid, " Listen, if you get the percentage, 80 or so, then you do whatever you want. If not, then you have to listen to us and do what we say."

Shahid ended up scoring more than 80 per cent for the first time.

Praising the Kabir Singh actor, Rajesh Khattar said that whatever Shahid has achieved is because of his hard work. He revealed that the two catch up whenever they meet and reminisce about the time spent together.

Rajesh Khattar is known for his appearance in films like Race 2, The Train, Beyhadh, and Left Right Left, among others. Most recently, he was seen in the web series Duranga on Zee5.