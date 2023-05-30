Rajesh Madhavan And Chithra Nair Re-unite For Ratheesh Balakrishnan’s Next

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is considered one of the most popular directors in the Malayalam film industry. He has directed films, like Android Kunjappan, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, and Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Now, the director is coming up with a romantic comedy film, Sureshanteyum Sumalatha Yudeyum Hridhaya Haariyaya Pranayakadha (The heartening love story of Sureshan and Sumalatha).

The film is a spin-off of the original, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and will be based on the characters of Sureshan and Sumalatha. Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair will be seen reprising their roles from the film. Rathleesh said that the funny moments of Suresh and Sumalatha were appreciated by the audience, and as a result, he decided to create a film on their story. He also added that their pairing received immense recognition after the release of the film.

A welcome ceremony was held on the first day of the shoot. Rajesh and Chithra were seen along with the director of the film. Both of us took the blessings of Ratheesh before commencing the shoot. According to reports, the film is based on the social background of North Malabar and presents a very realistic love story, giving great importance to its rituals.

Earlier, the makers had revealed a save-the-date video starring both leads. Reportedly, it was part of their promotional strategy. Initially, people thought that the video was an announcement of their wedding date. In the video, the duo was seen in unique attire dancing throughout the clip.

Later, another clip was dropped by the makers, which revealed the wedding date. Rajesh Madhavan, on his social media, posted the wedding card, which read, “Slow and steady wins the love. A Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval event."

After seeing the wedding invite, people understood that it was an announcement of their upcoming film.

The film began shooting on May 29, 2023. It is produced by Silver Bay Studio and Silver Bromide Pictures and is written by Ratheesh Balakrishnan. The music is composed by Don Vincent. It is also co-produced by Ratheesh Balakrishnan, JK, and Vivek Harshan.