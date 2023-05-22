Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair Share a ‘Save the Date’ Video On Facebook

Popular Malayalam actors Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair, who became famous for their impeccable comic timing in the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu, have recently shared a new video. In the video shared on Facebook, they were seen shaking a leg to a song and asking people to save the date of May 29th.

In the video, both of them are seen dressed in unique outfits and dancing at different locations. The song is sung by singer Aloshi, and in the end, he was seen making an appearance by playing a harmonium in the video. They captioned the video, “It’s Official".

Their fans were delighted to hear the news, and many started congratulating them in the comment section of the post. One of the users commented, “Cutest save the date ever", while another user wrote, “All the best to beautiful couple".

However, there have been several speculations after the video was uploaded. Many thought that they made their relationship official and revealed their wedding dates to the public. Others speculated that the video was part of a film promotion. Some reports suggest that Nna Thaan Case Kodu director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has shot the clip for his new film, which is likely to be titled Aayiram Kannumayi.

Both Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra Nair have started to gain recognition in the Malayalam film industry. Their characters, Sureshan Kaavunthazhe and Sumalatha, in the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu made the audience laugh a lot and received a great response from them.

Rajesh has already worked as a casting director in various Malayalam films. He has also worked as an assistant director under Dilesesh Pothan, and he will also be making his directorial debut with the film Pennum Porattum. It will be produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla.

Chithra Nair rose to prominence after working for Nna Thaan Case Kodu. She has recently signed another film titled Queen Elizabeth. The film is directed by M Padmakumar and is currently in its pre-production stage.