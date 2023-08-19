Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan To Turn Rivals, Share Screen Space After 32 Years? Know Here

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in the country. What if the two come together for a movie? It will surely be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Looks like, it will happen soon.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Again?

If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Rajinikanth will soon begin working on his upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Thalaivar170. Reportedly, the Jailer actor will be playing the role of a cop in this movie. While the film is expected to go on floors in September, the entertainment portal has now claimed that Amitabh Bachchan has also been roped in for the movie.

An insider claims Big B will be playing the antagonist in the movie. Therefore, the film will present Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan clashing on-screen. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan last worked together 32 years ago for Mukul S Anand’s Hum.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Movies