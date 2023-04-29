Rajinikanth Claims Nandamuri Balakrishna Can Do What Neither Salman Or Shah Rukh Can

Rajinikanth attended a special event celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on Friday, April 28. During the event, the superstar heaped praise on NTR’s son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balayya.

The Kabali actor said that Balayya could do what neither he nor Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan can do. “My friend (Balayya) kills with his single look. With a single eye blink, a vehicle can blast and go up to 30 feet high," he said, reported The Indian Express. Rajinikanth believed that none of the actors could perform such stunts on screen as they would not be accepted by the public.

The South Superstar highlighted the fact that the audience accepts Balayya’s performances because of the uncanny resemblance he shares with his father NTR.

Rajinikanth expressed that the audience would accept Balayya’s performance and they do not see him as Nandamuri, but instead, they see the late NTR in him. He also praised Veera Simha Reddy actor’s kindhearted nature and wished that he would continue to serve in both the entertainment industry and politics.

Nandamuri Balakrishna portrayed his father’s life on screen in the two-part biopic N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu. The films, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, were a tribute to NTR’s life and his contribution to Indian cinema and politics. Balakrishna’s performance in the biopic was well-received by the audience and critics alike.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the action-packed film Veera Simha Reddy and is now gearing up for his next project NBK108, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is reported to be in the final stage with the last scheduled shoot wrapped up. The makers are believed to be working on the post-production work. The action-packed thriller, bankrolled by Sun Pictures, is expected to hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. A release date, however, has not been confirmed.

The movie stars Rajinikanth opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. It also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

