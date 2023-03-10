Tamil producer VA Durai has produced many hit films like Baba, Naaikutti, Ennaama Kannu, Gajendra and many others, under his production banner Evergreen Movie International. The renowned producer is currently going through a financial crisis. The producer is struggling with his needs and recently shared a video seeking financial aid for his medical treatment. After Suriya, now superstar Rajinikanth has extended his help to Durai and promised to provide financial assistance.

According to reports, Rajinikanth spoke to VA Durai over a phone call and promised to aid with his medical treatment. He also promised that he will meet him after he wraps up the shoot of his upcoming film Jailer. It is reported that Thaliava has already sent him some initial help for the treatment.

Rajinikanth’s Baba was backed by VD Durai, which became the biggest blockbuster of the year and was the turning point in the former’s career. It is also said that Durai and Rajinikanth shared a close bond and would often spend time on the sets.

Earlier, it was reported that Suriya also extended help to the producer after he came to know about his condition. Suriya reportedly gave Durai Rs 2 lakh for his initial treatment. It is worth noting that Suriya portrayed the role of a conman Sakthi in VA Durai’s film Pithamagan.

According to reports, VA Durai’s friend recently shared a video on social media sharing that the producer has been ill for a long time and is living at his friend’s house with no one to take care of him. His condition has deteriorated due to severe wounds in his legs as well. He is in an extremely deplorable state and sought help for his medical treatment.

It is reportedly said that VA Durai’s produced film Pithamagan was a hit at the box office and bagged National Awards as well. Overwhelmed with the response to his film, Durai reportedly paid Rs 25 lakh to Pithamagan’s director Bala in 2003. Durai wanted Bala to direct his next venture. However, in turn of events the film got shelved. Shockingly, Bala didn’t return the payment. The producer had to fight a legal battle with Bala for 19 years. Durai even staged protests outside Bala’s office and all went in vain.

