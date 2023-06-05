Rajinikanth, In Puducherry To Shoot For Lal Salaam, Gets A Rousing Welcome

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently swarmed by fans in Puducherry while shooting for his upcoming film, Lal Salaam. The film is being directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa and he appears in a prolonged cameo. Videos of fans queuing outside the Puducherry set of Lal Salaam have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, the fans were seen cheering for their favourite celebrity and lost their mind as soon as his car entered the area.

Rajinikanth waved at his followers from the rooftop of his car. In another video, the 72-year-old actor can be seen stepping out of his vanity vehicle and greeting those who had visited him on set.

“Another video of Thalaivar greeting a huge crowd gathered from outside to have a glimpse of him from the morning. Unconditional love for this man is always unmatchable," tweeted Suresh Balaji, an ardent follower of Rajnikanth.

Lyca Productions, the producers of Lal Salaam, had already revealed Rajnikanth’s look in the film. His character, as per their tweet is named ‘Moideen Bhai,’ and is further referred to as “everyone’s favourite bhai."

“Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for Thalaivar SuperStar. Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai in LalSalaam," read the tweet.

A few days ago, the actor also shared a photo from the set of Lal Salaam with former Indian captain Kapil Dev. He also confirmed the former cricketer’s appearance in the film. Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The soundtrack for the movie has been composed by AR Rahman.