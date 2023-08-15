Rajinikanth's Jailer OTT Deal Reportedly Finalised; Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Patch Up?

Days after Rajinikanth’s Jaiuler hit theatres, it has now been reported that the digital streaming rights for the film have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

Vijay Deveramonda and Rashmika Mandanna are celebrating five years of their movie Geetha Govindam on Tuesday, August 15. On this special day, the Kushi actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with Rashmika. The two were also joined by the Geetha Govindam director Parasuram in the pictures. The pictures come at a time when it is rumoured that Vijay and Rashmika are also dating one another.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Pooja Bhatt reacted to a viral video of her father Mahesh Bhatt’s interaction with Manisha Rani when he had entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. While Mahesh’s exchange with Manisha had left many on the internet “uncomfortable", Pooja has now said, “I feel their (netizens) minds are inappropriate."

Akshay Kumar is finally an Indian citizen now as the actor has been granted the Indian citizenship. Akshay had earlier said that he had applied for an Indian passport in 2019, but Covid delayed the process. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the exciting news with his fans. “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!" he wrote.

