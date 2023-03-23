Rajinikanth Lands In Kochi For Final Schedule Of Jailer, Pic From Sets Surface

Superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been advancing rapidly in its shooting. According to the latest buzz, the superstar is preparing to complete the final schedule of the film.

The news was confirmed by Entertainment Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai as he shared a picture of the Darbar actor and wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth is in Kochi for the final schedule of Jailer." The actor is seen in the photo posing alongside his fans, who are all smiling at the camera. Check out the post below:

According to a recent report by the Times of India, the shooting of the movie will conclude in a few weeks and post-production work will commence shortly. It is reported that only 15 days of the shooting remain, of which Rajinikanth will participate for around 10 days. The production team intends to finish filming the entire movie by April 15, 2023. Sun Pictures is producing the action-packed thriller, which is anticipated to be released in the summer of 2023.

Earlier, the Darbar actor was spotted at Chennai International Airport as he departed for Mangaluru. Reports suggested that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also joined him for some crucial scenes in the film. A video of the actor shared on a fan page on Twitter, shows him wearing a black shirt and grey jeans while heading toward the gate. He greeted and waved at his admirers who had gathered to see him off. The airport security personnel accompanied him during his departure.

In the movie, Rajinikanth will play the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles.

The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film, marking the first time that the two biggest actors from the South Indian film industry will share the screen. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq has landed a pivotal role in Jailer. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, fans eagerly await the movie’s release.

