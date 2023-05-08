Rajinikanth Looks Iconic As Moideen Bhai In Aishwaryaa's Film Lal Salaam; First Look Out

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya is all set to make a comeback to direction with Lal Salaam. Well, to increase the excitement level among the fans, the makers and production house released the first look poster of Rajinikanth. It has gone viral in no time.

Sharing the look on her official Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rajini wrote, “#Moideenbhai …welcome…#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing ! #blessed." In the picture, we can see the superstar in a kurta and a red hat. The look is intense with the superstar sporting a pair of sunglasses. Reportedly, he will be playing a cameo role in the film and his character’s name is Moideen Bhai. Fans quickly praised the look of their favourite star in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Pls tell me this aint true."

Take a look at the poster here:

Advertisement

The film will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in titular roles. The film will have music by AR Rahman. Last year around December, AR Rahman posted a video in which he is playing the harmonium, with Aishwarya watching him intently. He wrote, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai."

Lal Salaam is likely to release this year. The shooting of it is currently going on. Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer. He was last seen in Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The film also starred Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, and others in supporting roles. Released on November 4 last year, it received mixed responses from the audience and critics. Despite the reviews, the film managed to mark a hit at the box office grossing around Rs. 240 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here