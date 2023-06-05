Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and Yash Attend Ambareesh's Son Abhishek's Wedding; See Photos

Abishek Ambareesh, son of veteran Kannada actor Ambareesh, tied the knot with model and entrepreneur Aviva Bidappa in a lavish ceremony on Monday. The wedding was graced by top personalities from the film industry and notable politicians. Celebs including Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and Yash, among others, were present at the wedding to bless the newlywed couple.

Photos and videos, recently shared on social media, capture the moment when Rajinikanth blessed the newlywed couple. Rajinikanth and Abishek’s mother, Sumalatha, have shared a strong bond and have acted together in several films, including Murattu Kaalai, Anbukku Naan Adimai and Kazhugu.

Reportedly, the family is all set to host a lavish reception on June 7 in Bengaluru, which will be organised on a grand scale. In the wedding photographs, the couple exude elegance in traditional South Indian outfits. Abishek looked smart in a beige kurta and dhoti, complemented by sunglasses, while Aviva beautifully carried a red saree with exquisite gold jewellery. Check out the pictures here:

Abishek forayed into acting in the Kannada film industry with the 2019 movie Amar. He has also been involved in another project titled Bad Manners, scheduled for release later this year. Aviva, on the other hand, is the daughter of fashion designer Prasad Bidappa. She is a model, fashion designer, TV personality and an entrepreneur.

Amidst his shooting schedule for his daughter Aishwarya’s Tamil directorial “Laal Salaam" in Pondicherry, Rajinikanth took a day off to attend the wedding ceremony. Aishwarya makes a comeback to direction after a hiatus of seven years with Laal Salaam. The film, rumoured to revolve around cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in pivotal roles.